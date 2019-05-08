Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Position Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,381 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MIK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Michaels Companies by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Michaels Companies by 1,108.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 525,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482,395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Michaels Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIK shares. Bank of America lowered Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

