Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,058 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Metlife were worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Metlife by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,202,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,603,000 after acquiring an additional 620,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Metlife by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $456,964.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $118,583.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $912,503.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Metlife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.06 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.76.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

