Mesoblast limited (MESO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings. Mesoblast posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 528.80%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MESO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 249.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 117,951 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

