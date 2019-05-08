Meridian Bank (MRBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

MRBK stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Meridian Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $112.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -0.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bank stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 2.04% of Meridian Bank worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

