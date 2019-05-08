Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) EVP Sells $2,800,000.00 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.26 and a 52-week high of $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $213.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.
