Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $305,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,047.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 8,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $556,535.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,491.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,992. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.38 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

