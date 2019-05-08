Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $510,000 Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 464.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 644.9% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $160,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $61.12.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. UBS Group cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

