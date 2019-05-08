Menta Capital LLC Sells 24,493 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR)

Menta Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,493 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 55,491.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price objective on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Par Pacific stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.34.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

