Melanie Susan Cibik Sells 1,217 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $306,684.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Melanie Susan Cibik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Melanie Susan Cibik sold 6,783 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,709,316.00.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.87. 227,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,522. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $189.35 and a 52 week high of $260.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.30 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $56,856,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $799,492,000 after buying an additional 210,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,054,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $753,588,000 after buying an additional 96,848 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $19,355,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 752.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after buying an additional 62,420 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

