MEDNAX Inc (MD) Stake Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,985 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 13,453.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 206,640 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 352.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MD. Citigroup set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

In other news, SVP Dominic J. Andreano sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $138,977.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,143.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO David A. Clark sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $212,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,779 shares of company stock worth $897,454. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. MEDNAX Inc has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.35 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

