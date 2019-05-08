MDC Partners (MDCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MDCA opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. MDC Partners has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.35.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

In other MDC Partners news, Director Desiree G. Rogers purchased 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $51,689.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FrontFour Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MDC Partners by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. FrontFour Capital Group LLC now owns 3,008,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 728,897 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,126,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MDC Partners by 711.9% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 494,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 433,682 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 1,325.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDCA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered MDC Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.53 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “MDC Partners (MDCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/mdc-partners-mdca-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.