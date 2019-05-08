Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Position in STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,031 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 155,937 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Societe Generale set a $22.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

STM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.91. STMicroelectronics NV has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

