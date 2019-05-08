Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.1% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 42,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.67.

Shares of MA stock opened at $245.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $257.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $13,917,172.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $651,399.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,530 shares of company stock worth $93,705,711. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

