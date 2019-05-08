Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY19 guidance to $7.33-7.94 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $126.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, SVP Laurie A. Sullivan sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total transaction of $273,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,715,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,514,000 after acquiring an additional 39,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,428,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,428,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,758 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,407,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/marriott-vacations-worldwide-vac-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-24-eps.html.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.