Markets Today: Stocks on trade war anxiety

Stocks are opening slightly lower Wednesday as investors watch for developments in the trade dispute involving the U.S. and also China.

A day after declines on Wall Street, the opening declines were modest. Health care businesses and makers of household goods fell the most.

TripAdvisor stocks dropped 8.3% following the vacation ratings firm reported flat first quarter revenue.

6% jumped after the video match maker quarter profit and revenue topped Wall Street estimates.

The S&P 500 dropped 9 points, or 0.3%, to 2,875.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 53 points, or 0.2%, to 25,911. The Nasdaq dropped 27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,935.

Bond prices were little affected. The yield on the 10 year Treasury held stable at 2.44%.