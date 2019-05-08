Marco Investment Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Mosaic Co (MOS)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 15.2% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 119,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 18.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 38.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,002,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 277,921 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 98.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,828,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/marco-investment-management-llc-has-3-21-million-position-in-mosaic-co-mos.html.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.