Marchex (MCHX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded Marchex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.40 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marchex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.33.

MCHX stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.74 million, a PE ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.55. Marchex has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. Research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Marchex by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

