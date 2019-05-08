Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Stake Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 353.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 11.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

