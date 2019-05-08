Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 174,147 Shares of KT Corp (KT)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its position in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,516,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174,147 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in KT were worth $56,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,827 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of KT by 2,284.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 595,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 570,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. KT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE KT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.51. 13,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. KT Corp has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.40.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

