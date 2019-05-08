Mallinckrodt (MNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.27 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 134.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Mallinckrodt updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.30-8.60 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $8.30-8.60 EPS.

MNK opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mallinckrodt has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $36.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,480.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 520,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487,394 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

MNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mallinckrodt to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

