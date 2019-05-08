Maker (MKR) Price Hits $549.13 on Top Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Maker has a total market cap of $549.13 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $549.13 or 0.09154743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, GOPAX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00039600 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001435 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012793 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Kucoin, OKEx, BitMart, CoinMex, DDEX, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bibox, OasisDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

