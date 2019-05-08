Main Street Capital Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 94.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 198,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,187. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 72.08% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

