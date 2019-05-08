MaidSafeCoin Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $62.96 million and approximately $476,415.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00343620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00959875 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00151202 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005193 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, Poloniex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

