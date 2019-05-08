M2O (M2O) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

M2O (CURRENCY:M2O) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, M2O has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. M2O has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $52,934.00 worth of M2O was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One M2O token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.85 or 0.09143478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00041256 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001463 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012595 BTC.

About M2O

M2O (CRYPTO:M2O) is a token. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. M2O’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for M2O is medium.com/@mileageto . M2O’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for M2O is www.mileageto.com/#home

Buying and Selling M2O

M2O can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as M2O directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire M2O should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase M2O using one of the exchanges listed above.

