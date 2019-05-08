LTC Properties (LTC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

LTC Properties stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in LTC Properties by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in LTC Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,933,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LTC Properties by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in LTC Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

