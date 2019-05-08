LPL Financial (LPLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.25.

LPLA opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 54.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $89,605.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $3,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,445.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,595,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $72,501,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,496,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,410,000 after purchasing an additional 753,956 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,676,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,470,000 after purchasing an additional 587,765 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 884.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,977,000 after purchasing an additional 464,048 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

