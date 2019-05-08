Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lowe’s have not only declined but also underperformed the industry in the past month. Notably, Lowe’s plans to exit Orchard Supply Hardware business and Mexico retail operations along with shuttering certain non-core businesses and stores have led to higher pre-tax charges. This along with soft margins and headwinds related to intense competition remain matters of concern. Additionally, anticipates softness in the Canadian housing market to persist in the near-term. On the flip side, the company witnessed decent comps performance in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018. Although top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the same rose year over year gaining from pro-customer centric approach as well as robust marketing and merchandising efforts. Lowe's has chalked out a detailed plan to augment sales, contain costs and improve cash flow generation from operations. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

LOW stock opened at $107.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

