Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Holdings Raised by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1,145.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,214 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 300.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 508,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,425,000 after buying an additional 381,861 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,385,000 after buying an additional 754,200 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

LOW opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

