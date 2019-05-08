Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,355,000 after purchasing an additional 123,662 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $1,659,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 79,459 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director James D. White sold 2,936 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $143,952.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 3,205 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $154,545.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,790.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.35 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-takes-position-in-adtalem-global-education-inc-atge.html.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.