Logitech International (LOGI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Maxim Group upgraded Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a $46.00 target price on Logitech International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $39.04 on Friday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CFO Vincent Pilette sold 109,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $4,406,545.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 342,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

