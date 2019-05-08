Lition (LIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Lition token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001821 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Hotbit, Dcoin and Bilaxy. Lition has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $818,008.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lition has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,947.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.26 or 0.02864948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.41 or 0.04785710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.01259480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.01124903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00096600 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00972578 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00328197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00025484 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,020,542 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,503,194 tokens. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Dcoin, Bibox, IDEX, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.