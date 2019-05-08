Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series B had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series B alerts:

FWONB stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Liberty Media Formula One Series B has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/liberty-media-formula-one-series-b-fwonb-to-release-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. The company holds commercial rights with respect to the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Paddock club at various events; provision of freight, and related logistical and travel services; and supporting races at events, as well as in the various TV production and post-production activities, and digital media services and other ancillary operations.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.