Liberty Global (LBTYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Global had a net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 190,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.54. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 3,744 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $97,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,050.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 13,952 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $378,099.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $958,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.60 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

