Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,923 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet raised AMBEV S A/S from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Itau BBA Securities downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Santander cut AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

AMBEV S A/S stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 757,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,776,219. The stock has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 22.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/lenox-wealth-management-inc-buys-2923-shares-of-ambev-s-a-s-abev.html.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.