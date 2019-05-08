Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF makes up about 6.8% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.31. 18,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,778. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/landmark-financial-advisors-llc-has-10-31-million-holdings-in-vanguard-short-term-government-bond-etf-vgsh.html.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.