Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF makes up about 6.8% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.31. 18,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,778. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $60.51.
Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
