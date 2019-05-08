KT (KT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.92

KT Corp (NYSE:KT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 5619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. KT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KT by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,146 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of KT by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 643,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 375,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KT by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,579,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after acquiring an additional 255,802 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of KT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 115,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

