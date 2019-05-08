Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $5.82 Million Position in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,615 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Health Insurance Innovations were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIIQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $12,296,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $11,197,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 311,829 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $3,715,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $2,739,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HIIQ. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $381.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.61. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $63.13.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, Director John Fichthorn purchased 93,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,744,765.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,604.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Hershberger sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $42,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $5.82 Million Position in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/kornitzer-capital-management-inc-ks-has-5-82-million-position-in-health-insurance-innovations-inc-hiiq.html.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.