Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. 2,193,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of -0.36.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 455.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Eight Capital reiterated an “average” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/kirkland-lake-gold-kl-releases-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-01-eps.html.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.