Kinross Gold (KGC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $786.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207,518. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of -0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

