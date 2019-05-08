Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Position Trimmed by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $299,180,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,557,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360,355 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,169.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,022,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312,075 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,497.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,112,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,564 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,778,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,899 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 2,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 54,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,061,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,632 shares in the company, valued at $679,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,595,534 shares of company stock worth $69,265,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 62,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,261,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/kinder-morgan-inc-kmi-position-trimmed-by-sigma-planning-corp.html.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.