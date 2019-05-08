Kaman Co. (KAMN) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kaman in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Kaman had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of KAMN opened at $61.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kaman has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,003,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Kaman by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,850,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,361,000 after purchasing an additional 76,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,850,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,361,000 after purchasing an additional 76,288 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 545,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 341,379 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 344,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.