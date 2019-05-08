Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,790 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,057,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 427.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,636,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,926 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 603,990 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,554,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,554 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,800,458 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,918,000 after purchasing an additional 110,884 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.15.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.92 million. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $267,634.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 2,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $60,375.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,789.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,244 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

