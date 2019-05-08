JOST Werke AG (JST) Receives €47.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €47.17 ($54.84).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JST shares. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th.

Shares of JST stock opened at €31.80 ($36.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. JOST Werke has a one year low of €25.00 ($29.07) and a one year high of €39.15 ($45.52). The company has a market capitalization of $473.82 million and a PE ratio of 8.87.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

