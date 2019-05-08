Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $4.12 Million in MannKind Co. (MNKD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 91.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MannKind by 3,449,500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 34,495 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 36,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Shares of MNKD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 69,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,200. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $274.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.56.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

