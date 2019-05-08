Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 112,563 SPDR Global Dow ETF (DGT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 112,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Global Dow ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,775,000.

DGT stock remained flat at $$83.83 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $87.41.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

