Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in General Electric (GE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 63,363,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017,912 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $200,510,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1,719.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,319,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367,170 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in General Electric by 13.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,536,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 116.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,717,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/johnson-financial-group-inc-boosts-position-in-general-electric-ge.html.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.