Johnson Controls International (JCI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In second-quarter 2019, Johnson Controls’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, it improved year over year. The reported quarter witnessed solid organic revenue growth. The company actively takes part in acquisitions and mergers to provide customers with world-class technologies through strong complementary brands and channels. Strong cash flow helps the company to pay regular quarterly dividends and engage in share repurchase programs. Over the past three months, shares of Johnson Controls have outperformed the industry it belongs to.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson Controls International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Johnson Controls International to a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

JCI opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 29,728 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $1,160,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 4,166 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $164,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 194,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,319 shares of company stock worth $1,776,471 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 67,459,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,091,000 after purchasing an additional 857,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,579,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,409,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,655,000 after acquiring an additional 843,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,028,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,346,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,190,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,850,000 after acquiring an additional 444,824 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

