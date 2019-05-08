John F. Smiley Sells 658 Shares of LCNB Corp. (LCNB) Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) EVP John F. Smiley sold 658 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $11,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. LCNB Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.52.
LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. LCNB had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LCNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.
About LCNB
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
