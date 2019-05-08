John F. Smiley Sells 658 Shares of LCNB Corp. (LCNB) Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) EVP John F. Smiley sold 658 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $11,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. LCNB Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.52.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. LCNB had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LCNB by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in LCNB by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 385,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LCNB by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LCNB by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LCNB by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

