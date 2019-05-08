Jeld-Wen (JELD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Jeld-Wen updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.
Shares of JELD opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.89. Jeld-Wen has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $32.32.
In related news, Chairman Kirk S. Hachigian sold 42,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $861,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Jeld-Wen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price target on Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.
About Jeld-Wen
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
