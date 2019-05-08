Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Shake Shack Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shake Shack from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.76.

Shares of SHAK opened at $57.24 on Monday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 80.62, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $4,616,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,886 shares of company stock worth $54,179,276. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 36.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

